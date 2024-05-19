Brokerages Set Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Target Price at $68.00

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KFRC shares. StockNews.com lowered Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Kforce from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Kforce from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kforce by 420.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Kforce by 487.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Kforce in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kforce by 6.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $64.07 on Thursday. Kforce has a 12-month low of $53.75 and a 12-month high of $74.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.42 and its 200-day moving average is $67.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The business had revenue of $351.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.92 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kforce will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.60%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

