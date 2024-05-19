Brokerages Set Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) PT at $206.00

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $169.56 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group has a 52-week low of $132.30 and a 52-week high of $187.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.88. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 27.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.19%.

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $5,038,724.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,032,784.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $5,038,724.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,032,784.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $244,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,508 shares of company stock valued at $7,487,950. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 156.5% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 238,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,218,000 after purchasing an additional 145,617 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 519,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,442,000 after purchasing an additional 16,928 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 519.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,000 after purchasing an additional 43,322 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 72.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

