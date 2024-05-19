Brokerages Set Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Target Price at $9.10

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.10.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of OLO from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get OLO alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on OLO

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OLO

In other OLO news, CRO Diego Panama sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $188,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 592,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,188.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 39.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of OLO during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockport Wealth LLC purchased a new position in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in OLO by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

OLO Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE OLO opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.32. OLO has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $783.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.29.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.22 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. OLO’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that OLO will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OLO

(Get Free Report

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.