Brokerages Set Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target at $264.10

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $264.10.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $269.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $196.74 and a 12-month high of $278.83. The firm has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 121,849 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,970,000 after purchasing an additional 29,853 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.5% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,117 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 37,848 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $8,688,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Free Report

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.