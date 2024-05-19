Brokerages Set Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) PT at $18.14

Shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.01.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Reneo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RPHM opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $9.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $58.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.22.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.15). Research analysts expect that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reneo Pharmaceuticals

In other Reneo Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 414,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $637,992.74. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,672,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its holdings in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 15,249 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. The company's lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.