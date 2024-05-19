Brokerages Set Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT) PT at $39.60

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Sagimet Biosciences from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Sagimet Biosciences from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sagimet Biosciences

In other news, CEO David Happel acquired 12,100 shares of Sagimet Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $63,767.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 639,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,584. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences by 312.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,612 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Sagimet Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences in the third quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Sagimet Biosciences Stock Performance

SGMT opened at $4.62 on Thursday. Sagimet Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average of $5.62.

About Sagimet Biosciences

(Get Free Report

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

