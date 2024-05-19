Brokerages Set Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Target Price at $16.90

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.90.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, March 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

CXM opened at $12.51 on Thursday. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 69.50, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.84.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $194.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.50 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 8.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $152,998.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 438,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,709,928.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 319,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $3,864,800.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $152,998.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 438,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,709,928.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 495,273 shares of company stock worth $6,083,127. Insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 5.3% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Sprinklr by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

