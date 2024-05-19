Brokerages Set Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Target Price at $5.79

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.79.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Taboola.com from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of Taboola.com stock opened at $4.32 on Thursday. Taboola.com has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Taboola.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taboola.com will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 32.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 211,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 51,336 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Taboola.com by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 6.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 8.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 9,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

