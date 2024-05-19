Brokerages Set Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Price Target at $13.50

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ WPRT opened at $6.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $108.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.47.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The auto parts company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.19). Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 29.94% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $87.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westport Fuel Systems

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems stock. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 163,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000. Westport Fuel Systems comprises about 1.3% of AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 0.95% of Westport Fuel Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

