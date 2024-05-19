Brokerages Set Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) PT at $54.30

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.30.

WPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,481,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,857,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,026,000 after buying an additional 2,019,722 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,521,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,517,000 after buying an additional 1,856,031 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,672,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,975,000 after buying an additional 1,342,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,309,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,483,000 after buying an additional 1,010,307 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WPM opened at $57.01 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $57.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average of $47.68. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.74% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 47.69%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

