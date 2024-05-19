Brokers Issue Forecasts for Centerra Gold Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CG. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price objective on Centerra Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$7.55 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.97.

Centerra Gold Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of CG opened at C$9.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.77. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.94.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$462.92 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 7.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 110,274 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.96, for a total value of C$766,955.67. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.85%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.