Brokers Offer Predictions for Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:UNCY)

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.19). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Unicycive Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Unicycive Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UNCY. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 15th. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNCY opened at $1.04 on Friday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $39.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $2,985,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,984,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 70.5% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,611,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,462 shares during the last quarter. 40.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

