Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,151,124 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 903,111 shares.The stock last traded at $75.02 and had previously closed at $75.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on BRKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.86.

Bruker Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.32. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $721.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.88 million. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bruker

In other news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $1,350,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,618.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruker

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bruker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bruker by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Bruker by 19.4% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading

