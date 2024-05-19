Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.07

Shares of Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.07 and last traded at $14.08, with a volume of 281701 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.
Burberry Group Stock Down 3.6 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56.
About Burberry Group
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
