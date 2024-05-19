BWS Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP)

BWS Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Net Lease Office Properties Stock Performance

NLOP opened at $24.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Net Lease Office Properties has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

Get Net Lease Office Properties alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Net Lease Office Properties news, Director Richard J. Pinola bought 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $50,017.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,197.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Net Lease Office Properties

About Net Lease Office Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,671,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $2,802,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $2,599,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Net Lease Office Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Lease Office Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.