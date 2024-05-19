BWS Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP)

BWS Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 price target on the stock.
Net Lease Office Properties Stock Performance
NLOP opened at $24.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Net Lease Office Properties has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Net Lease Office Properties news, Director Richard J. Pinola bought 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $50,017.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,197.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Net Lease Office Properties
About Net Lease Office Properties
Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.
Receive News & Ratings for Net Lease Office Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Lease Office Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.