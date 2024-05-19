Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Short Interest Update

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 862,800 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 819,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Cadeler A/S stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. Cadeler A/S has a fifty-two week low of $16.29 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of Cadeler A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $2,803,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $2,804,000. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

