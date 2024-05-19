Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Shares of CDZI stock opened at $3.11 on Thursday. Cadiz has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.77.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Cadiz had a negative return on equity of 62.43% and a negative net margin of 925.72%. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Cadiz will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadiz news, CEO Susan P. Kennedy purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 966,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,572.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDZI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cadiz by 15,764.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 12,139 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cadiz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Cadiz by 212.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 23,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

