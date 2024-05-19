Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Price Target Increased to C$80.00 by Analysts at Acumen Capital

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Acumen Capital from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark raised their price target on Calian Group from C$66.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating on shares of Calian Group in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$78.14.

Shares of Calian Group stock opened at C$58.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$56.07. The stock has a market cap of C$687.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. Calian Group has a 12-month low of C$46.27 and a 12-month high of C$64.88.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C($0.61). Calian Group had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of C$179.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Calian Group will post 4.5652516 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Calian Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

