CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD) CFO Buys $24,795.00 in Stock

CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) CFO Jade Leung bought 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $24,795.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 672,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,685.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
CaliberCos Stock Up 3.0 %
CWD opened at $0.91 on Friday. CaliberCos Inc. has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $13.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20.
CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $22.95 million for the quarter. CaliberCos had a negative net margin of 18.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. Research analysts anticipate that CaliberCos Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About CaliberCos
Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group.
