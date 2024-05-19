CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD) CFO Buys $24,795.00 in Stock

CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) CFO Jade Leung bought 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $24,795.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 672,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,685.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CaliberCos Stock Up 3.0 %

CWD opened at $0.91 on Friday. CaliberCos Inc. has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $13.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20.

Get CaliberCos alerts:

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $22.95 million for the quarter. CaliberCos had a negative net margin of 18.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. Research analysts anticipate that CaliberCos Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CaliberCos

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CaliberCos stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CaliberCos Inc. ( NASDAQ:CWD Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of CaliberCos as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CaliberCos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaliberCos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.