Cameco (TSE:CCO) Hits New 12-Month High at $72.60

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$72.60 and last traded at C$72.05, with a volume of 615986 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$67.84.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Cameco from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on Cameco from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$75.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 133.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$63.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$61.31.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Huntington sold 12,333 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.77, for a total transaction of C$675,478.41. In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Huntington sold 12,333 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.77, for a total value of C$675,478.41. Also, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 14,815 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.14, for a total value of C$816,899.10. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,694 shares of company stock valued at $13,197,728. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

