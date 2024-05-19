Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $175.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Globant from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $273.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $279.00 price objective (down from $283.00) on shares of Globant in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Globant from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

Globant Stock Down 5.6 %

GLOB stock opened at $167.75 on Friday. Globant has a 52 week low of $148.23 and a 52 week high of $251.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.13 and a 200 day moving average of $211.88.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $580.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 7.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globant will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 122.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Globant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 15,800.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

