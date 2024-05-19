Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 180 ($2.26) price target on the stock.

Michelmersh Brick Trading Up 0.5 %

Michelmersh Brick stock opened at GBX 104 ($1.31) on Thursday. Michelmersh Brick has a 12 month low of GBX 75 ($0.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 108 ($1.36). The company has a market capitalization of £97.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,040.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 99.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 94.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Michelmersh Brick Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from Michelmersh Brick’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Michelmersh Brick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Michelmersh Brick

In other news, insider Robert Fenwick purchased 20,000 shares of Michelmersh Brick stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($25,119.32). Corporate insiders own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, together its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bricks and brick prefabricated products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company offers extruded wirecut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone colour blends in rustic, dragwire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; prefabricated brick components under the FabSpeed brand; various bricks under the Floren.be brand; and clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various colours and textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand.

