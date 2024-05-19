Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Restore (LON:RST)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Restore (LON:RST – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 380 ($4.77) price objective on the stock.

Restore Stock Performance

Shares of RST stock opened at GBX 276 ($3.47) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £377.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,200.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 228.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 223.12. Restore has a 12-month low of GBX 116.51 ($1.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 316 ($3.97). The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.55.

Restore Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.35 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Restore’s previous dividend of $1.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Restore’s dividend payout ratio is -2,173.91%.

Restore Company Profile

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services to offices and workplaces in the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The company provides document management and recycling; document storage and retrieval; physical, seasonal, and on-site document scanning and IT; relocation; document collection and destruction services; data destruction and recycling of all types of IT assets, such as laptops, servers, and network equipment; recycling electrical waste; software imaging, physical installation, and asset tagging; and hardware and software upgrades and decommissioning solutions through repurposing, recycling, or destruction.

