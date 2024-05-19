Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Sell” Rating for The Sage Group (LON:SGE)

The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 970 ($12.18) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.30% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,052.50 ($13.22).

Shares of LON:SGE opened at GBX 1,106 ($13.89) on Friday. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of GBX 839.20 ($10.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,285 ($16.14). The stock has a market cap of £11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,253.85, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,202.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,162.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

