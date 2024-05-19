Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Speculative Buy” Rating for Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM)

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 18 ($0.23) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 76.47% from the company’s current price.

HUM opened at GBX 10.20 ($0.13) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £81.54 million, a P/E ratio of -255.00 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.47. Hummingbird Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.06 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 18.50 ($0.23).

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

