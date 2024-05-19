Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Target Price to $20.00

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SPIR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Spire Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Spire Global in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.60.

Spire Global Stock Performance

SPIR opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average of $8.91. Spire Global has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $27.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.23 million. Spire Global had a negative return on equity of 66.19% and a negative net margin of 66.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spire Global will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Spire Global

In related news, COO Theresa Condor sold 5,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $66,859.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 235,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,255.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter Platzer sold 12,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $142,762.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,462,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,654,890.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Theresa Condor sold 5,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $66,859.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 235,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,255.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire Global

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIR. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 429.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 267,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 768,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after buying an additional 144,047 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Spire Global by 225.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 49,258 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire Global during the first quarter valued at $3,131,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

Featured Stories

