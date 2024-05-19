Cancom (ETR:COK) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.98

Cancom SE (ETR:COK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €32.98 ($35.46) and last traded at €32.44 ($34.88), with a volume of 48514 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €32.28 ($34.71).

Cancom Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €28.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is €28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.13, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

About Cancom

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment offers remote and shared managed services, as well as product and services related to hardware, software, and services.

