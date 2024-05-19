Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) Cut to “Hold” at R. F. Lafferty

R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GOEV. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Canoo from $34.50 to $17.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Canoo in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.79.

Canoo Stock Down 3.1 %

Canoo stock opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. Canoo has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $179.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.15.

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($1.23). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.91) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Canoo will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Canoo

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Canoo by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canoo by 114.5% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Canoo by 36.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 174,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Canoo by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 935,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 159,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.

