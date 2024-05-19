Canopy Growth Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 69,212 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 50% compared to the average volume of 46,109 call options.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Canopy Growth to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.
CGC opened at $10.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $913.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.10. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96.
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
