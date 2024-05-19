Canopy Growth Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 69,212 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 50% compared to the average volume of 46,109 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Canopy Growth to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Canopy Growth

Institutional Trading of Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 197.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 28,666 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 29.9% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 30.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 173,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 40,675 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 73.6% in the first quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

CGC opened at $10.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $913.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.10. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.