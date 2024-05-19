Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Progyny from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Progyny from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Progyny from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.11.

PGNY stock opened at $28.09 on Thursday. Progyny has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.77 and its 200 day moving average is $35.47.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $278.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 11,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $420,027.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,476.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 11,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $420,027.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,476.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 5,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $219,873.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 86,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,414.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,985 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Progyny by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Progyny by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Progyny by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

