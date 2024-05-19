CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD) PT Raised to $4.00 at Benchmark

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Benchmark from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of CareCloud from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

CCLD stock opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.27. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $25.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.55 million. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 73.29% and a negative net margin of 42.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CareCloud will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

