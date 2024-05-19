Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Earns “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Performance

Caribou Biosciences stock opened at $3.39 on Thursday. Caribou Biosciences has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $8.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.39. The company has a market cap of $306.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.56.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.07). Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 345.05% and a negative return on equity of 33.42%. The business had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRBU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 60,242 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 291,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 40,222 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,648,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

