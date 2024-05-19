CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $1,017,893,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,151,997,000 after buying an additional 4,603,090 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,076,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,246,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,025.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,267,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,905 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,394.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,394.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,071,414 shares of company stock worth $196,746,504 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $204.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $134.40 and a 1 year high of $205.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

