Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.83.

CAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Cascades from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of Cascades stock opened at C$9.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$987.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.66. Cascades has a one year low of C$9.10 and a one year high of C$15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.25). Cascades had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.22 billion. Equities analysts predict that Cascades will post 0.5796652 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Cascades’s payout ratio is -63.16%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

