CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Receives $99.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

CBRE opened at $91.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.40. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,766,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CBRE Group news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBRE Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

