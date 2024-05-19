CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $8,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDW. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in CDW by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,380,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $299,901,000 after buying an additional 64,140 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CDW by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,365,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in CDW by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $223.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $167.57 and a 12-month high of $263.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

CDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

