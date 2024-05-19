CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Position Lowered by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lessened its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,357 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,141,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in CDW by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CDW by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 819,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,244,000 after buying an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $223.64 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $167.57 and a 1 year high of $263.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 30.96%.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CDW

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.