Celanese (NYSE:CE) PT Raised to $180.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CE. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Celanese from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays downgraded Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.78.

CE stock opened at $157.34 on Friday. Celanese has a 12-month low of $103.23 and a 12-month high of $172.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.58 and its 200 day moving average is $149.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,388.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,388.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,429 shares in the company, valued at $11,987,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 83.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

