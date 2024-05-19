Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Rating Reiterated by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reissued their buy rating on shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday.

Celcuity Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of Celcuity stock opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average is $15.66. Celcuity has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $523.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 13.43.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.06. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celcuity will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in shares of Celcuity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,754,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,566,000 after buying an additional 60,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celcuity during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,583,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

