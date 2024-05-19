Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.80 and last traded at $16.85. 37,976 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 215,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.66.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CELC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday.

The firm has a market cap of $523.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average is $15.66. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 13.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.06. Analysts anticipate that Celcuity Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELC. Commodore Capital LP grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,754,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,566,000 after purchasing an additional 60,563 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,552,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,000 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,583,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 828,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

