Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLS. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Celestica from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC reissued a neutral rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Celestica in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.56.

Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of CLS stock opened at $51.58 on Thursday. Celestica has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $53.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Celestica will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Celestica

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Celestica by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the period. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,422,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Celestica by 193.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 39,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

