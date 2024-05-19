Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 268.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Celsius were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 633.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,422,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,560 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Celsius by 622.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,328,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,846,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,676,000 after purchasing an additional 762,087 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 192.5% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 634,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,942,000 after buying an additional 417,825 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 327.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 468,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,564,000 after buying an additional 359,200 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CELH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Europe raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.36.

Celsius stock opened at $93.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.86 and a 200-day moving average of $67.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.93. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.87 and a 52 week high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $138,263.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,948.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $138,263.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,948.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $13,749,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 352,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,404,157.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,061,696 shares of company stock worth $132,988,859 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

