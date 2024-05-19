Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Trading 7% Higher

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) shares rose 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.05 and last traded at $46.70. Approximately 324,759 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 198,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEU shares. TheStreet raised Centrus Energy from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $730.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

In other news, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 16,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $646,777.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Centrus Energy by 105.0% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 328,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,667,000 after acquiring an additional 168,425 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Centrus Energy by 189.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after buying an additional 64,421 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,076,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 761,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after acquiring an additional 47,789 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 338,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,048,000 after acquiring an additional 46,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

