ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 484.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,843 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 12.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,162,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,936,000 after buying an additional 3,325,694 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in ChargePoint by 418.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,522,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,496 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ChargePoint by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,193,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,899,000 after acquiring an additional 353,988 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter worth $4,970,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 963,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 34,884 shares during the period. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ChargePoint

In other news, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,209,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,141.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,209,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,141.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 25,376 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $47,453.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,359,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,412,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,846 shares of company stock valued at $296,562 in the last 90 days. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHPT. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (down previously from $2.00) on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHPT

ChargePoint Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $1.91 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $798.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 125.19% and a negative net margin of 90.32%. The business had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.48 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ChargePoint Profile

(Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.