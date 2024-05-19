Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Down 13.3 %

Shares of CTHR opened at $2.60 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $9.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

In related news, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $35,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 184,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,648.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,985 shares of company stock valued at $47,311. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

