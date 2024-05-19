Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $11,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,282,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total transaction of $1,268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,282,953.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,570,894. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $221.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.35 and a 200 day moving average of $227.90.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.24 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. TheStreet raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.27.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

