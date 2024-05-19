Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 26,496 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 981,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,496 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Tenable worth $45,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,251,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,857,000 after acquiring an additional 285,678 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,038,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,937,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,668,000 after acquiring an additional 810,831 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,195,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,340,000 after acquiring an additional 227,977 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,791,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,278,000 after acquiring an additional 245,243 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 200,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $9,386,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,256 shares in the company, valued at $12,073,024.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 5,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $241,083.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,593 shares in the company, valued at $11,027,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $9,386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,073,024.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,806 shares of company stock worth $14,701,441 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TENB opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $53.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.34.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

