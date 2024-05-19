Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 28,809 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,407,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,809 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $47,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $36.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.62. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

