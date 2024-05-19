Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.59% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $45,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 2,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $390.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $450.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.19. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.33 and a twelve month high of $548.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $372.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 3.99%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total transaction of $1,389,321.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,247,879. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total transaction of $1,389,321.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,247,879. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,867.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,778 shares of company stock worth $4,532,422. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KNSL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $425.00 target price (down from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $438.43.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

