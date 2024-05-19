Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $44.32 Million Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 883,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,621 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.96% of National Fuel Gas worth $44,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 124.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 25,768 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on NFG. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $56.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.63. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.63 and its 200 day moving average is $51.13.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.38. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $629.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

